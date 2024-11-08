10-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Getting Remaining Money From Shopkeeper In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old girl was raped in Guna, on pretext of getting remaining money on Wednesday.

According to information, the young girl was found unconscious and without clothes in a forest around 9:30 PM on Wednesday night. After being treated at the district hospital, she was referred to Bhopal due to the severity of her condition.

According to SDOP Vivek Asthana, the girl had gone with her mother to the market to sell corn. On their way home, a man on a motorcycle approached them, claiming that the mother had not received the full payment. He asked either the mother or the girl to go with him to retrieve the remaining money.

After waiting for a long time without the girl returning, the mother called her husband. They, along with villagers, started searching for her.

Around 9:30 PM, they found the girl in the forest. Police were informed immediately, and the girl was rushed to the district hospital. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to Bhopal for further treatment.

The incident was initially reported to Sirsi police, who arranged for a Dial 100 vehicle to bring the girl to the hospital.

Since the case falls under Myana’s jurisdiction, Myana police are now handling the investigation.

Despite 15 hours of efforts, the identity of the accused has not been caught. Police from four stations—Myana, Sirsi, Umri, and Bamori—are working together to locate the suspect.

Guna SDOP Vivek Asthana has assured that the accused will be identified and arrested soon. A reward of 10,000 INR has been announced for any information leading to the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are making efforts to locate and arrest the suspect as soon as possible.