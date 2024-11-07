 VIDEO: Hit-&-Run Accused Scorpio Driver Arrested For Killing 3-Year-Old Toddler In Jabalpur; Police Invokes Life Imprisonment Section
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The hit-and-run accused Scorpio driver has been arrested for ramming into a scooter, leaving a 3-year-old boy dead and his mother injured in Jabalpur on Wednesday. The man has been booked under section 105 of BNS which carries a punishment of life imprisonment.

The accident occurred near the Ukhri Tiraha in Jabalpur around 2 am on Tuesday.

A CCTV footage of the same surfaced on social media. The video has sparked outrage in the community. Local residents staged a protest outside the police station, demanding swift action.

article-image

Watch the CCTV here:-

article-image

According to information, the accused, identified as Vijay Gangle, is a resident of MP's Jabalpur. The SUV involved in the accident is registered under the name Shruti Gangele. Shruti, who is related to the accused, claimed in her statement that the vehicle was taken without her knowledge.

The incident unfolded when Gangele, driving a speeding Scorpio, struck a scooter carrying a couple and their two-and-a-half-year-old child. The impact threw the child 15 feet, leading to his death. The parents sustained injuries as they were struck by the vehicle. CCTV footage from the scene reveals the accused reversing the vehicle, running over the child a second time. The parents sustained injuries, but the child could not be saved.

