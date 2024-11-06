 VIDEO: 3-Year-Old Killed, Mother Injured In Jabalpur As Speeding SUV Rams Into Scooty & Flees; CCTV Clip Leads To Arrest
The child’s father has accused the police of failing to take swift action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific hit-and-run accident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into a scooty, leaving 3-year-old dead and his mother injured. The accident, which took place at Ekta Chowk in the Kotwali police station area, was captured on CCTV. Footage shows the SUV striking the scooter, leading to severe injuries.

In the accident, a 3-year-old boy, who was a rider pillion, lost his life, while the woman sustained serious injuries. Following the incident, police impounded the SUV involved. The child’s father has accused the police of failing to take swift action.

article-image

Watch the video here:-

article-image

According to information, on Tuesday evening, a woman and her 3-year-old son were on their way home on a two wheeler. When they reached Ekta Chowk, a white scorpio car slammed the two wheeler from behind. After slamming the woman and her child, the driver did not stop; he ran them over. The incident claimed life of the three year old boy identified as Pranit Agarwal. The woman sustained major injuries and is now undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The whole ordeal was recorded on CCTV which assisted the police.

Police was called to the spot and a case of hit and run was filed against the driver. With the help of the CCTV footage and bystanders, police managed to identify the car and its driver. The car has been seized and the driver has been taken into custody.

