MP: 8-Year-Old Returning After Bhai Dooj Celebration Hit By High-Speed Car In Gwalior, Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy was knocked down by a high-speed car in MP's Gwalior. The incident took place on Monday while he and his mother were returning home after celebrating Bhai Dooj at a relative’s house. The boy was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

Police have filed a case and are actively searching for the driver. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to track down the car. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

According to information, the victim, identified as eight-year-old Munesh, along with his mother Suman Jatav had visited their family in Badagaon for Bhai Dooj celebrations. After a family gathering, Suman and her son were preparing to head back home on Monday. Suman’s nephew Komal dropped them off near the highway, where they were supposed to catch a tempo to the bus stand. While Suman was speaking to Komal, Munesh waited a short distance away on the roadside.

Suddenly, a speeding car struck Munesh with such force that he was flung into the air and fell onto the road, severely injured. The driver sped away without stopping, leaving the child severly hurt. Munesh was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning after a 24-hour battle for life.