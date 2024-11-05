 MP Shocker! Engineering Student Raped By Two Batchmates At College Building In Jabalpur; Hundreds Of ABVP Members Stage Protest
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's student wing ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) held a major protest at an Engineering College in Jabalpur on Monday. The students took to street after their female peer was raped by two fellow students in the college building.

The entire protest was captured on video. The footage shows hundreds of students marching in a rally, shouting slogans and protesting, while police tries to maintain order.

Watch video below :-

article-image

The two accused students have been identified as Noor Mohammad and Satyam Awasthi. They allegedly took the girl to the third floor of the college building and took turns to rape her.

Outraged, ABVP members gathered in large numbers, rallying and surrounding the college, raising slogans, and demanding strong action against the college administration.

Protesters accused the college of being a "center of love jihad" and expressed concerns over the lack of security for female students on campus.

article-image

Following the complaint, police arrested both Noor Mohammad and Satyam Awasthi on October 25 and sent them to jail.

However, ABVP activists remain determined in their demands for accountability from the college administration and for improved safety measures for all students.

The Madhotal police assured the protesters that appropriate action would be taken.

