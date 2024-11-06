MP Updates: Sikh Youth Forum Protests Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada; Man Returning After Bhai Dooj Celebration Dies In Road Accident

FP Photo

Sikh Youth Forum Protests Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Sikh Youth Forum staged a demonstration at Divisional Commissioner’s office to protest the recent attack on a Hindu Mahasabha temple in Brampton, Canada, on Tuesday. Sikh community members expressed their anger over the incident, submitting a memorandum addressing the President of India and urging intervention.

Narendra Saluja, president of the Sikh Youth Forum, underscored the peaceful values of Sikhism, stressing that Sikh Gurus have historically championed the protection of all religions.

He condemned the attack, labelling those responsible as anti-social elements and attributing the incident to a larger conspiracy by Pakistan to destabilise India. “True Sikhs do not engage in violence or attacks on religious places. These individuals are not representative of Sikh values,” Saluja stated.

The forum’s memorandum, submitted to deputy commissioner Sapna Lovanshi, called for India’s government to pressurise Canada into taking decisive action against those involved and prevent the nation from becoming a haven for anti-India factions.

Man Returning After Bhai Dooj Celebration Dies In Road Accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by an unknown vehicle at Tejaji Nagar Bridge on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Mohanlal, a resident of Rau. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His family members said the accident occurred around 9 pm when Mohanlal was returning from Maksi after celebrating Bhai Dooj at his sister’s place when an unidentified vehicle hit him. He sustained severe head injuries, leading to his death on the spot. The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene. A probe was launched to gather information about the driver.