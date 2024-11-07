Caught On Cam: Drunk Gamblers Pelt Stones After Residents Object To Illegal Activities At Colony In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of drunk gamblers was caught pelting stones and boulders outside residences in Jabalpur on Thursday.

A disturbing video surfaced on Thursday, capturing a group of miscreants relentlessly pelting stones and even heavy boulders at a family’s home in the Bandhaiya Mohalla area of Gohalpur.

The recorded footage, reportedly taken by a nearby neighbor, shows at least half a dozen individuals picking up stones from the ground and throwing them with full force at the house, causing damage to the property.

The attackers, reportedly repeat offenders, belong to a group involved in illegal gambling in the area.

According to reports, the stone-pelting was an act of retaliation. The accused had been operating a gambling den in the Gohalpur area for a long time, and when the family opposed their activities, they were targeted.

The accused are reportedly known in the area as habitual offenders involved in operating a local gambling den.

For some time, the four brothers in the household had faced continued harassment from these local troublemakers. The incident quickly garnered attention as the video spread across social media, sparking concern among local residents.

Responding swiftly, the Gohalpur police took decisive action, arresting all individuals involved in the attack.