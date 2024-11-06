Bhopal: Retired Inspector Booked For Fraudulently Selling Plot

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of fraudulent sale of a plot in Bawadia Kalan has come to light on Wednesday, with accusations against a retired police inspector and his associate, the Shahpura police said. Following a complaint from an automobile dealer, the Shahpura police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust and fraud against both suspects though no arrests have been made yet.

According to Shahpura police, Pawan Yadav (48), a resident of Danish Kunj in Bhopal, is an automobile dealer. He had struck a deal for the land with Hanuwant Singh Rajput, a retired inspector, in September 2023. Hanuwant conducted the transaction through his acquaintances, Atul Byohar and Harish Patel, claiming that, as a government employee, he could not directly engage in the sale.

Yadav was told that Rajput had given power of attorney to his associates, Atul and Harish. After inspecting the land, Yadav agreed to the deal and paid ?55 lakh in three instalments as advance sum. The full payment was to be made after receiving possession of the land and completion of fencing.

However, upon visiting the site, Yadav discovered that the plot and surrounding land were under dispute. When Yadav confronted the retired inspector, asking for his money back, Rajput allegedly began threatening him and claimed he would return the money only after selling the land to another party.

Yadav filed a complaint with DCP Zone-1 three months ago, following which Shahpura police registered an FIR after their investigation on Wednesday.