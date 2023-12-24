MP Updates: Man Sets Brother's Wife Afire In Ratlam, Held; 2 Caught In Fake Marksheet Case In Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a man allegedly set ablaze his younger brother's wife in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested the accused identified at 40-year-old Suresh for the alleged murder.

The incident happened at Dhodhar village of Ratlam district on Saturday, when Suresh allegedly poured petrol on his sister-in-law Nirmala and set her ablaze, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha.

The victim died on the spot, he said.

Nirmala was the wife of Suresh's younger brother Prakash, who had recently committed suicide, he said.

Accused Suresh had been blaming Nirmala for his brother's death, adding that the victim, along with her two children, was living separate from her husband in Dhodhar.

Two caught from Jharkhand in Fake Marksheet Case

The prime accused of the fake marksheet case was arrested from Jharkhand, police said on Saturday. He was on the run after the arrest of some people from the city for providing fake marksheets to the students.

He along with his brother was living in Jharkhand after changing identity. His brother was also arrested by the police and they were brought to the city for further investigation.



Vijay Nagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said one Dinesh Tirole, a resident of Khandwa Naka area of the city was arrested after the complaint from one Ashish Shrivastav for providing him a fake marksheet a few months ago. After the questioning, the police had arrested some people and since then the prime accused named Mukesh Kumar of Bihar had been on the run. Mukesh Kumar was missing from his place. Recently, the police received information about his location being Ranchi in Jharkhand. After that a police team was sent to Ranchi to arrest the accused.

The police team gathered information about Mukesh Singh alias Aryan and managed to arrest him from a house. His elder brother Amit Kumar was also involved in the crime so he was also arrested by the police. They were staying there after changing their identity.

Eight mobile phones, 3 laptops, a colour and black and white printer, blank marksheets of various universities and holograms were recovered from them.