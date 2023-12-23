 MP Horror: Ujjain Couple Beats Mother With Cricket Bat & Metal Pipes, Kills Her Over Property
The elderly woman succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, where a man and his wife were arrested for allegedly beating his mother to death. The cruel couple beat the elderly woman with cricket bat and metal pipe.

Kishanganj police station in-charge Kuldeep Khatri said that Revatibai Lillore, 64, had come to live with her son Rajendra Lillore, daughter-in-law Rekha and husband Rajendra a few days ago.

The police said that the elderly woman and her husband had parted ways a long time ago and she had been living with her brother.

Son Pressured Mother For Property

However, a few days ago, Rajendra brought her mother to his house. After a few days, the son started demanding property from his mother. When the mother refused to give the property, Rajendra and his wife Rekha attacked her with a cricket bat and a metal pipe. Revatibai suffered serious injuries on her legs and hands.

She was admitted to a hospital. When Revatibai's daughter came to know about the incident, she also reached the hospital. Revatibai, however, died during treatment. A post-mortem was conducted. On the basis of the post-mortem report and the statement of the woman's daughter,  a case of murder was registered against Rajendra and his wife and they were arrested. The police said Rajendra was addicted to alcohol.

