MP: Gwalior Teen Goes Missing; CCTV Footage Shows Him Leaving Home In Mom's Saree (WATCH)

MP: Gwalior Teen Goes Missing Under Mysterious Circumstances; CCTV Footage Shows Leaving Home In Mother's Saree |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old student went missing under mysterious circumstances in Bahodapur Anand Nagar of Gwalior on Thursday. A bag and an idol of God are also missing from the house. Police have recovered CCTV footage of the incident in which the boy can be seen rushing out of the house wearing his mother's saree with a bag in his hand.

The student's father has lodged a complaint with the police, after which a case of kidnapping has been registered and police have started an investigation.

Parents had gone to Morena.

According to information, the 14-year-old is a student in class 9 and a resident of Anand Nagar in the Bahodapur police station area of the city. The student's father reached the police station and told them that in the morning, he and his wife had gone to Morena for some important work. His two sons were alone at home. When they left in the morning, the children had gone to school. However, when the parents returned in the evening, the younger son was at home, while the elder son was missing.

When asked about it, the younger son denied having any information. The parents searched for the elder son, but they could not find him. Upon searching his room, they discovered that the idol of God was missing from his room. Apart from this, the student's mother's saree, cash, and some other stuff were also missing.

The father then reached Bahodapur police station with information about his son's disappearance, complained about the matter, and expressed fear of kidnapping. Since the boy is a minor, the police have registered a case of kidnapping.

The victim might have gone to Mathura-Vrindavan.

When the police searched the CCTV cameras and saw the footage, the officers were stunned. The student was seen leaving the house wearing his mother's saree while covering his head as well.

Police officials said that the location of Vrindavan Mathura has been searched from the student's mobile, and the idol of God is also missing from the house; hence, there is a possibility that the minor has reached Mathura or Vrindavan. Gwalior additional superintendent of police Niranjan Sharma said that a police team has been sent to search for the student.