MP: Violent Mob Vandalises Toll Booth, Govt Vehicles Over FASTag Payment In Jabalpur; CCTV Clip Surfaces

Caught On Cam: 100s Of Unidentified Youth Vandalise Toll Both Over Fastag In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of massive vandalism was reported on Thursday afternoon in which around a violent mob of youths allegedly destroyed toll booths and even government vehicles in Jabalpur over a small money related dispute, said the police.

According to Shahpur police of Jabalpur, when asked by the toll booth manager, he informed that the workers of the toll booth got indulged into a small conflict with a man over Fastags and money transactions.

Later, a group of around 100 people came in with sticks and started to smash the entire area. Not only the booths, but the official vehicles were also attacked.

However, the incident was captured in the video shot by a passenger passing by the spot at the time of incident and also the CCTVs installed at the toll. Also, as soon as informed, the police rushed to the spot and investigated the matter. By the time police reached the spot, the group had already fled the spot.

According to police, till now 2 persons have been arrested in the matter and police are trying to identify other accused with the assistance of CCTV footage. Police said, “We are carrying out sour investigation and no accused of the matter will be spared.”