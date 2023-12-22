MP HC Quashes Kidnap & Rape Case Against Youth After He Marries Victim Girl, Becomes Father Of Their Child

MP HC Quashes Kidnapping And Rape FIR Against Youth After Minor Girl Gets Married To Accused, Gives Birth To Their Child |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed an FIR against a youth in the case of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, taking into cognizance that the said accused and victim are now married and also have a child. The High Court on Friday, remarked that there are sufficient grounds for punishment in such a case but in the file before the court, three lives are connected.

The youth has been acquitted in the case of kidnapping and rape of the minor girl. Along with this, the ongoing hearing in the lower court has also been cancelled.

According to information, the youth, a resident of Morena had requested to cancel the FIR lodged against him in the case of kidnapping and rape. In June 2021, the youth had kidnapped a minor girl from Morena. The girl's father had filed a missing report in this case.

Almost a year later, the girl and her alleged lover were recovered by the police from Kanpur. The youth and the girl had also married each other in a temple. When the girl was produced in court, she refused to go with her parents. The minor girl was pregnant at the time of her recovery and was sent to the One Stop Center i.e. Nari Niketan.

Later, the accused got bail after two months in jail.

Victim gave birth to a boy in Nari Niketan

Meanwhile, the victim gave birth to a child in Nari Niketan in the month of May last year.

The girl then became an adult in August this year following which her husband filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court and submitted an application to get his wife back. The young man had also appealed to quash the POCSO Act rape and kidnapping case registered against him. The youth said that he wanted to marry the girl. He is married and the couple also has a child. In such a situation, the case against him should be quashed.

The court acquitted the young man of all charges and also ordered to quash the FIR against him.