MP: CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM Modi, Amit Shah To Finalise Names Of Cabinet Ministers; Reeti Pathak, Prahlad Patel May Get Berths

MP: CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM Modi To Finalise Cabinet Ministers Name | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In his first visit to Delhi as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. It is believed the meeting was held to finalise the names of the ministers for the state cabinet.

Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were also present along with CM Yadav.

According to sources, Yadav can also meet BJP national president JP Nadda. On Friday morning, he met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and discussed many important issues.

It is being said that the list of cabinet members can be finalised in today's meeting. There is a possibility that cabinet expansion may take place on December 23. In the cabinet, new faces may get attention instead of old faces i.e. leaders who have been ministers. Even after becoming MLA three to five times, leaders who have missed ministerial posts can be given a place in the cabinet.

MP turned MLAs, can be made minister

There are speculations that leaders who won assembly elections while being MPs can be made ministers. Narendra Singh Tomar has already been made the Speaker of the Assembly. Now Prahlad Patel, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Reeti Pathak, Rakesh Singh and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya can also be made ministers in the state government.

Notably, earlier on Thursday night, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav met the MPs of the state in Delhi. In this courtesy meeting held at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, issues related to the development of the state were also discussed. Yadav also had dinner with the MPs.