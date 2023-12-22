MP Weather Update: Slight Dip In Day Temperature Makes Weekend Bearable; Chill To Return From Christmas |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After four days of severe cold in Madhya Pradesh, the weather patterns have slightly changed, bringing weekend relief. The wind direction changed to north-east. Due to this, the day and night temperatures have also increased slightly. Till now, the icy winds were coming straight from the north.

Naugaon (Chhatarpur) was the coldest on Thursday night, with 7.2 degrees. The minimum temperature in Pachmarhi was 7.4 degrees. The minimum temperature in Gwalior, which has been the coldest in the state for the last two nights, increased to a record of 7.8 degrees on Thursday night.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that currently, Western disturbances are active around Afghanistan and Iran. It will show its impact in North India in the next one or two days and will not have any effect in Madhya Pradesh. It will definitely be cool during the day, but there is no chance of rain anywhere in the state for the next 5 to 7 days. After December 25, the cold may become severe again.

The daytime temperature dropped in many cities on Thursday.

The effect of the cold was seen in the state on Thursday as well. Daytime temperatures dropped in many cities. The temperature was 25.8 degrees in Bhopal and 24.4 degrees in Indore. The effect of the cold was greater in Gwalior. The temperature here was recorded at 22.6 degrees; in Jabalpur, it was 23.7 degrees; and in Ujjain, it was 25.2 degrees.