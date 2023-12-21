 MP: ‘Sher Ab Green Signal Ka Wait Karega…’MP Police Dept Steps Up Meme Game To Aware Youths About Cyber Crime, Traffic Rules; Check Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: ‘Sher Ab Green Signal Ka Wait Karega…’MP Police Dept Steps Up Meme Game To Aware Youths About Cyber Crime, Traffic Rules; Check Out

MP: ‘Sher Ab Green Signal Ka Wait Karega…’MP Police Dept Steps Up Meme Game To Aware Youths About Cyber Crime, Traffic Rules; Check Out

MP Police run special campaigns on social media to guide people how to be safe from such scams through eye-captivating and influencing graphics.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police are adopting innovative ideas to creat public awareness on cyber crime, road safety issues, delivery scam and so on. They have now started using famous Bollywood dialogues inspired memes on the social media to connect to general public.

MP Police run special campaigns on social media to guide people how to be safe from such scams through eye-captivating and influencing graphics.

'Zindagi maang lo, par OTP nahi'

In the similar series MP Police department on X formerly twitter posted a graphic where they asked the general people to not to share OTP and stay safe from cyber crime.

Through the graphic they tried to make people aware with the help of famous dialogue from the movie Bajirao Mastani. They quoted it as, “Aap humse zindagi maang lete hum khushi khushi de dete, lekin aapne to humse humara OTP maang liya.”

TRAFFIC RULES Follow Karna Jaruri Hai Naina

In an another creative run to follow traffic rules, MP Police department shared a meme inspired by youngsters one of the favourite movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'. Following the chemistry of Bunny and Naina, they wrote, "Kahi phochne ke liye, TRAFFIC RULES follow karna jaruri hota hai, Naina."

Wait for GREEN SIGNAL even if you are SHER

Another innovative idea inspired from a popular Instagram meme is being used to aware people about rules. Following the sher-sherni memes taking rounds on social media, MP Police wrote, "SHER Ab Stop line par khade hoke Signal green hone ka wait karega."

Read Also
Indore: From Indori Zayka Food Carnival To Parmish Verma's Rocking Christmas Eve, Things To Do This...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ‘Sher Ab Green Signal Ka Wait Karega…’MP Police Dept Steps Up Meme Game To Aware Youths...

MP: ‘Sher Ab Green Signal Ka Wait Karega…’MP Police Dept Steps Up Meme Game To Aware Youths...

MP: Encroachers Attempt To Grab Community Land; Prez Injured During Stone Pelting

MP: Encroachers Attempt To Grab Community Land; Prez Injured During Stone Pelting

MP: Dalit Man Dies After Brutal Fight With Dhaba Operator In Mhow; Dhaba Razed Off As Bhim Army...

MP: Dalit Man Dies After Brutal Fight With Dhaba Operator In Mhow; Dhaba Razed Off As Bhim Army...

Indore: Tween Boy Suffers Infection After Taking Prescribed Iron Syrup At Govt Hospital

Indore: Tween Boy Suffers Infection After Taking Prescribed Iron Syrup At Govt Hospital

MP: 1 Dead, 8 Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Passenger Bus Into Truck In Khandwa

MP: 1 Dead, 8 Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Passenger Bus Into Truck In Khandwa