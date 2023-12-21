MP: ‘Sher Ab Green Signal Ka Wait Karega…’MP Police Dept Steps Up Meme Game To Aware Youths About Cyber Crime, Traffic Rules; Check Out

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police are adopting innovative ideas to creat public awareness on cyber crime, road safety issues, delivery scam and so on. They have now started using famous Bollywood dialogues inspired memes on the social media to connect to general public.

MP Police run special campaigns on social media to guide people how to be safe from such scams through eye-captivating and influencing graphics.

'Zindagi maang lo, par OTP nahi'

In the similar series MP Police department on X formerly twitter posted a graphic where they asked the general people to not to share OTP and stay safe from cyber crime.

Through the graphic they tried to make people aware with the help of famous dialogue from the movie Bajirao Mastani. They quoted it as, “Aap humse zindagi maang lete hum khushi khushi de dete, lekin aapne to humse humara OTP maang liya.”

TRAFFIC RULES Follow Karna Jaruri Hai Naina

In an another creative run to follow traffic rules, MP Police department shared a meme inspired by youngsters one of the favourite movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'. Following the chemistry of Bunny and Naina, they wrote, "Kahi phochne ke liye, TRAFFIC RULES follow karna jaruri hota hai, Naina."

Wait for GREEN SIGNAL even if you are SHER

Another innovative idea inspired from a popular Instagram meme is being used to aware people about rules. Following the sher-sherni memes taking rounds on social media, MP Police wrote, "SHER Ab Stop line par khade hoke Signal green hone ka wait karega."