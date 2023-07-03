 MP: Ujjain Youth Booked For Throwing Puppy Into River After Reel Goes Viral
FIR was registered against him on request of BJP's Menaka Gandhi-led People For Animals (PFA) group.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After an Instagram reel of Ujjain youth tossing puppy in the air and then throwing it into river went viral, an FIR was registered against him on request of BJP's Menaka Gandhi led People For Animals (PFA) group.

PFA is a non-government organisation that works for animal welfare and has about 91k followers on Instagram.

article-image

On June 27, a reel went viral where Ujjain youth Lokesh Batham was seen inhumanly tossing the puppy into the flowing river, showcasing a complete disregard for its well-being and safety.

Following which, team PFA contacted SP Ujjain Sachin Sharma, to report the incident. Subsequently, PFA Indore head, Priyanshu Jain, personally visited Neelganga PS Ujjain to officially file a complaint.

A FIR has been lodged against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act 1960 section 11 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 429.

article-image

