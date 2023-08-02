MP: Ujjain Gets New Team Of Officials, Collector Distributes Responsibilities

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kumar Purushottam on Tuesday issued a new work distribution order among additional collectors, joint collectors and deputy collectors. Under the order, Kritika Bhimavad has been appointed SDM Ujjain Rural, Laxminarayan Garg SDM Ujjain Nagar, Ranjana Patidar SDM Kothi Mahal and Shivani Taretiya SDM Barnagar.

As per the order, deputy collector Satyanarayan Soni has been made nodal officer in-charge of collector’s Office, establishment, finance, nazarat, compassionate appointment, civil branch, zazul, mandi, civil supplies and CM Helpline. Similarly, in-charge deputy collector Ajay Hinge has been appointed in-charge of district convener Tribal, assistant deputy district returning officer, officer-in-charge rent fixation, archaeology, reader, new crop insurance, inward-outward section. In-charge deputy collector Sarita Lal has been appointed officer-in-charge, land acquisition section, TL, general-2, Simhastha Mela Authority, public information officer, officer-in-charge of district disaster management.

Additional collector Ajaydev Sharma (IAS) has been given the charge of chief executive officer, Zila Panchayat. Additional collector Mrinal Meena (IAS) has been given the charge of Tehsil Ujjain Nagar, Gramin, Kothi Mahal, Mahidpur, Ghattiya, Tarana, Jharda and Makadon jurisdiction, disposal of revenue cases, revenue nomination, demarcation, allocation and diversion etc have been appointed in-charge of redressal of all cases.

Additional Collector Mahendra Kumar Kavache has been appointed as deputy district returning officer to resolve revenue cases under the jurisdiction of Tehsil Khachrod, Nagda and Barnagar. Additional collector Anukul Jain will continue to work as ADM.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)