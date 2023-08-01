 Bhopal: Talent Search Begins For E-Sports
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To shape the career of youths in e-sports, search for talent has begun through Madhya Pradesh State Junior E Sports Championship, which began on Tuesday.

The age limit is 12 to 17 years. The selected top players will be able to join E-sports Academy. Of them, 80 % gamers will be from Madhya Pradesh and rest 20 % will be from different other states.

Giving this information at a press conference, Ravneet Gill, who is connected with e-sports, and Director for Directorate Sports and Youth Welfare, Ravi Gupta, said 42,000 participants from across the country registered themselves to participate in E Sports Championship Talent Search from July 13-27.

The E Sports Championship that began on August 1 will end on August 10. The selected e-sports athletes will get free training and education.

A contract has been signed with Mumbai-based company New Horizon Alliance Private Limited for the purpose.

E-sports has a bright future as it allows youths to focus on studies along with developing e-sports skills, they added. The prize money is big in e-sports in foreign countries. They said e- gaming was different from e-sports.

Ravneet said, “For e-sports, good physical fitness is necessary. The e-sports offer variety of job opportunities.” Talking about e-sports academy, he said it would be mainly online and one can shape e-sports skills by sitting at home.

