 Bhopal: Country’s First E-Sports Academy Starts Today 42,000 Youths Registered, 200 E-Gamer Will Be Selected
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Country's first e-sports academy will start functioning in Bhopal from Tuesday. As part of its inaugural run, a 10-day Sports Junior Championship will begin on Tuesday. To be organised by Sports and Youth Welfare Department, its aim is to promote e-sports, grooming future e-gamers and help make youths make a career out of it.

About 42,000 youths in the age group of 12 to 17 years have registered themselves for the talent search. About 200 e-gamers will be selected through talent hunt. Registered individuals will be given a free entry in the group and in the team. The names of the selected players of the academy will be announced after 2 weeks of championship.

The e-sports gaming has been included in international events as medal winning competitive sports. In Madhya Pradesh e-Sports academy, youths will also get training to make career in fields like content creators, data science, data analysts, game developers, coding, web designing, tournament operators.

