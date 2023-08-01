Bhopal: Over 800 Tribal & Folk Artists To Perform Before President

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 800 tribal and folk artistes of 36 states and union territories will perform before President Droupadi Murmu at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on August 3.

It will be part of Utkarsh, the three -day national festival of folk and tribal artistes organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi. The 30-minute performance will highlight the unity and diversity of the country.

Besides, Asia's biggest international literature festival, Unmesha, organised by Sahitya Akademi will also be inaugurated by the President on the same day. More than 575 authors covering 102 languages will take part in more than 75 events under four-day Unmesha 2023. Writers from 13 countries will participate in the festival.

Well-known writers, scholars, journalists, translators, publishers, cultural activists, theatre personalities, filmmakers from India and abroad including Fiji's Ambassador to India Kamlesh Shashi Prakash,SL Bhayrappa, Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit, V Kamakoti, Chandrashekhar Kambar, Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari, Oscar Pujol, Linda Hes, Mami Yamada, Amish Tripathi, Arun Kamal, Govind Mishra, Leeladhar Jagudi and Usha Kiran Khan will take part.

Secretary, Sahitya Akademi, K Sreenivasarao told media persons in the city on Tuesday said many topics would be discussed for the first time. They include Literature Doctors Prescribed, Ocean Literature, Rise of Machines - Authorless Literature, Creativity Boosting Education and Translation: Driver of Progress and Critical Thinking, Yoga Literature, Literature and Nature and e-Literature.

Books of Sahitya Akademi and other literary institutions will also be displayed and sold during the festival, he said .

Sangeet Natak Akademi chairperson Sandhya Purecha said artistes from 36 states would present tribal and folk dance separately from August 3-5 at 5pm. Besides, a Kala Yatra will be taken out on August 2