Bhopal: Day 3, Ukraine artistes’ performance, folk dance of 12 states delights audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Folk dance of 12 states of the country and performance of artistes from Ukraine delighted the audience at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday - the third day of a five-day Lokrang fest. The folk dance including Lambadi of Karnataka, Asura of Jharkhand, Chakri of Rajasthan, Vagher Dandiya Raas of Gujarat, Dhangirigja of Maharashtra, Kalbelia of Rajasthan were presented. Artistes from Ukraine presented dances in which they represented the art-and culture of their country. Gondhal songs were presented by artistes from Maharashtra in the evening.

Team coordinator Suryakant Bhise said during the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, information was exchanged through Karpalvi (sign language), which was used for espionage. Children of the School Education Department also presented a dance-drama which enchanted the audience. Artisans from across the country have displayed their handloom and handicrafts items under Hunar More than 60 different types of artistic metal lamps have been displayed at the exhibition - Abhyarthana. Book fair and food fest Swad were also held.

