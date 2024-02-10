 MP: Ujjain DEO Uses Govt Hostel Beds & Board Exam Vehicles To Serve Guests During Son's Wedding; Probe On
MP: Ujjain DEO Uses Govt Hostel Beds & Board Exam Vehicles To Serve Guests During Son's Wedding; Probe On

DEO Sharma denied the allegations, stating that neither did they procure any items from the hostel nor did they use attached vehicles.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint has been filed against District Education Officer (DEO) of Ujjain, Anand Sharma, for allegedly using beds and mattresses in a government girls' hostel during his son's wedding. Additionally, it is alleged that vehicles attached for board exams were also used for transporting the guests to and from the wedding venue. The collector has formed an investigation team in response to the complaint.

However, DEO Sharma has called the allegations 'baseless'.

article-image

Anand Sharma's son recently got married, and it is alleged in the complaint brought to the Collector's attention that beds and mattresses were brought from the government girls' hostel located in the Dussehra Maidan for the wedding guests. Furthermore, vehicles attached for inspection during board exams, including buses from CM Rise School, were allegedly used for the wedding ceremony.

Nodal Officer for the board exams and CEO, Mridul Meena, mentioned that an investigation team has been formed as per the directions of Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, and the investigation report will be made public soon.

However, DEO Sharma denied the allegations, stating that neither did they procure any items from the hostel nor did they use attached vehicles. He questioned why they would use vehicles that were specifically attached for exams.

Assistant Director Mahendra Kumar Khatri, who is currently in charge due to DEO Anand Sharma's absence, stated that he has no information regarding the procurement of items from the hostel. He also denied the claims of using inspection vehicles for the wedding, stating that three teams were formed from the District Education Office for exam inspections, and these vehicles were not used for the wedding.

