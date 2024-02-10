 MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Mandhbudhhi' Over His 'Modi Not OBC' Remark (WATCH)
'If Nakul Nath wants to contribute to BJP, he is most welcome,' says VD Sharma.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a 'Mandhbudhhi' (dim-witted) over the latter's caste remarks on PM Modi. Sharma was addressing the media in Gwalior on Saturday.

Notably, on Thursday, Gandhi, while addressing the Bharat Nyay Yatra in Odisha, alleged that PM Modi was born in the general category and does not belong to the OBC community. "Modi is misleading the public."

Referring to the comments made by Gandhi about the PM's caste, VD Sharma labeled him as 'dim-witted,' stating, "Rahul Gandhi is so dim-witted that he considers 140 crore Indians foolish. A national leader of such a big party speaking in such a manner can only be attributed to his ignorance." He further speculated that those leaving the Congress party might be doing so because of such remarks made by its leaders.

Statement on speculations about Nakul Nath joining BJP

Addressing speculations about Nakul Nath, the lone Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh and former CM Kamal Nath's son, joining the BJP, VD Sharma stated that the BJP is an organised party recognised as one of the most ideal in the world. He welcomed all individuals who wish to contribute positively to society, saying that if Nakul Nath is one of them, he is most welcome.

Meeting with the Mayor of Morena

Responding to questions about discussions with Sharada Solanki, the Congress Mayor of Morena, regarding joining the BJP, VD Sharma mentioned that it is common for her to meet various political figures, she also met Narendra Tomar. He added that if there are discussions about her joining the BJP, it will be publicly known when the time comes.

