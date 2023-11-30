MP: Two Youths Killed, Two Others Injured In Bike Collision

Representative Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths lost their lives and two others were severely injured in a high-speed collision between two bikes near Bilkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Bidwal village under Badnawar town of Dhar district. The accident happened at 8 pm on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Jairam Bhil (20) of Chotiya Balod Dasai and Magan Bhil (25) of Patolia Barmandal village. Ghanshyam Bhil (18) of Chotia Balod and Bherulal Bhil (22) of Patolia village were severely injured.

Ghanshyam was referred to district hospital Dhar after receiving primary medical care. The vehicles involved in the collision were found completely damaged. Both the deceased and the injured were swiftly transported to the hospital separately via 108 ambulances from Badnawar and Kanavan. Kanvan police promptly responded call, arriving at the accident site and collecting information regarding the accident. The autopsy was conducted on Wednesday morning and their bodies were handed over to families. A case was registered with Kanwan police station and further probe is underway to ascertain the cause.

Dhar : Thief strikes at locked house, made away with Rs 7L cash

Some unidentified thieves sneaked into a house in Majliwali area of Dhar district and made away with cash worth Rs 7 lakh. As per details, the house belonged to cloth merchant Rakesh Nahar. The cloth merchant had left for a wedding in Mandav for three hours, leaving his house locked. However, valuable jewellery and other items remained untouched by thieves.

When Nahar returned home, he discovered the lock on the main door of her house broken. As he went inside, he was shocked to find the entire house ransacked and Rs 7 lakh in cash missing. The shocking thing was that jewellery and other precious things remained untouched. The police said the theft had been reported from the Majliwali area. They have been checking the CCTV footage from the vicinity to track down the culprits. The police station in-charge, Kamlesh Sharma said that a special police team has been constituted to probe the incident.

Another theft at Jain temple in 3 days

Thieves broke into another Jain temple in Sukhi Sewaniya on Wednesday and took away Jain idols, ornaments and donation boxes, police said. The stolen idols, ornaments and cash worth Rs 16 lakh were stolen. It is the second theft at a Jain temple in last three days. On the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the theft had occurred at Jain temple located on Neelbad Road. Idols and cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh were stolen. Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said incident took place in Ahinsa Sthali colony of Sukhi Sewaniya. The chairman of temple management committee Mukesh Jain approached police on Wednesday morning and said he found the lock on main gate broken and entire temple ransacked. When he went inside, he found three idols, 50 ornaments and seven donation boxes missing.

The total loss amounted to Rs 16 lakh. The act was caught on CCTV camera, through which it came to light that the incident took place at 2.28 am on Wednesday. The police have launched search operation to apprehend all the accused. Till filing of this report, culprits involved in break-in at the Jain temple in Neelbad were not arrested.

