MP: Two Group Of Eunuchs Clash Over Money In A Wedding Party

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between two groups of eunuchs took an unexpected turn over the issue of receiving cash gifts, known as Neg at a wedding in Khandwa. The conflict escalated to the point where both parties ended up at the Kotwali police station, creating a commotion that attracted a crowd of onlookers. The disagreement arose when eunuch Sitara Bai and her friends attended a relative's wedding in Anand Nagar to bless the newlyweds. The relatives of the bride and groom offered them a cash of Rs 5100, triggering protests from the other group. The argument initially started over the phone and eventually led both parties to the police station. The confrontation at the police station lasted for about an hour, with heated exchanges between the two groups.

Poonam Nayak from the opposing side accused the other group of extortion, claiming that they had been given the responsibility of overseeing the city by their Guru. The situation was eventually defused by the police, who provided advice to both parties and sent them on their way. This incident adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding the authority of the Kinnar Guru in the city. Disputes over Guru Gaddi have been persistent, with tensions flaring up every few months. Despite previous resolutions, both groups continue to vie for supremacy, making serious allegations against each other. The police played a role in mediating the dispute and maintaining order in the community.

Hotel receptionist raped by youth over marriage promise

A 20-year-old woman working as a hotel receptionist in Dhar was allegedly raped by a youth for over two years on the pretext of marriage. As per details, the victim has lodged a complaint with Badnawar police station. As per complaint, the incident traces back to July 30, 2021, when the victim first met the accused, Kishan, in Ghatabillaud village. Gradually they got to know each and this eventually led to a friendship.

On August 13, 2021, Kishan took her to lodge at the local bus stand and raped her, assuring her of marriage. He repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage for two years. When the victim pressed for marriage, Kishan allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. As per reports, the victim was a minor during the first assault, prompting authorities to also invoke POCSO Act.

The victim reported the ordeal at the Women's Counseling Centre also. CSP Ravindra Vaskale said that a case was registered under sections of SC-ST act and a special police team has been constituted for the arrest of the accused.