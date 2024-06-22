MP: Tribal Woman Gang-Raped In Ujjain; Accused Imran's House Demolished, One More To Go

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The shanty of one of the gang-rape accused in Ujjain was demolished on Saturday with the help of police and the panchayat. The bulldozer will now move towards the house of another accused. The action comes after a 20-year-old tribal woman was gang-raped on a field in Tajpur, Ujjain.

The house of accused Imran, which was near the crime scene, was demolished in the presence of a heavy police deployment. Next in line is another accused, identified as Ravi. Plans are also underway to demolish his residence.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when a 20-year-old tribal woman from Dindori arrived in Indore with her husband in search of work. After losing her mobile phone, they traveled by train to Ujjain, where they sought employment from some people and reached Indira Nagar Square.

Ravi, who was on a motorcycle, offered them work and took them to a shed near a field in Tajpur. He instructed the woman to clean the shed while taking her husband away under the pretext of getting supplies. As soon as they left, Imran arrived at the shed and raped the woman. Ravi then returned to Tajpur after leaving the woman's husband in Ujjain and also raped her.

The woman managed to escape and ran about 1.5 kilometers to a quarry where laborers saved her. The laborers then called the police. The Panwasa police immediately took action, gathered information about the incident, found the woman's husband, and arrested both accused.

Two days after the incident, the police demolished Imran's house and the shed where the crime occurred.