Video: 'Nahi Karenge, Nahi Karenge, Patthar Baazi Nahi Karenge,' Muslim Men Paraded Half-Naked In Indore Streets For Throwing Stones At Hindu Homes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic scene, a group of Muslim men, were paraded through the streets for throwing stones at houses of Hindus by the Indore police. The whole scene was recorded in a video which is taking rounds on social media.

इंदौर पुलिस का अलग ही स्वैग है 😂🔥



मोहम्मद जुबैर अपने साथियों के साथ हिंदूओं के घरों पर पत्थर फेंके और डराने लगा



इंदौर पुलिस ने जुबैर गैंग को थाने में भरपेट कूटा फिर अर्द्धनग्न करके रस्सी से बांधकर वहीं लेकर आएं, जहां पत्थर फेंके थे



👉 अपराधियों के नाम

मोहम्मद जुबैर

Their names are listed as Mohammad Zubair, Mohammad Amjad, Mohammad Moin Qureshi, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Masroof, and Mohammad Shahrukh.

The incident reportedly began when Mohammad Zubair and his gang allegedly threw stones at houses belonging to Hindu residents, causing fear and disruption. In response, the Indore police took action by arresting the gang members.

The video shows these men tied together with a rope and being made to walk through the streets as the police escort them. The men can be heard saying, "Nahi karenge, nahi karenge, patthar baazi nahi karenge" (We won't do it, we won't throw stones anymore). At one point, the police are heard instructing them to pick up the stones they had thrown.

In a recent video posted on Twitter by Chandan Sharma, an activist and political analyst, this incident has caught significant attention. Sharma praised the Indore police for their strict action against the gang, in the caption. He mentioned that although the video is somewhat old, it was still gratifying to watch.

This incident highlights the police's strong stance against such criminal activities and their method of publicly shaming the offenders to deter future incidents. The video has sparked discussions on social media about law enforcement tactics and community safety.