 PSC Aspirant Slips Into Gap Between Train & Platform At Indore Station, Dies
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old PSC aspirant died after he lost his footing while trying to board a moving train and fell into the gap between the train and platform at the city's railway station on Tuesday night.
He attempted to board the train at platform No. 4 around 11:00 PM for his native place when the train was coming from the yard. He slipped and got trapped between the moving train and the platform. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to internal injuries. The police identified him using an identity card found from his possession.

article-image

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Lokendra Pathak, a resident of Panna district. His family members said that Lokendra was preparing for a competitive examination in the city and was going to Panna to appear for the PSC preliminary examination as on June 23.


He was boarding the Kshipra-Howrah Express, which was scheduled to depart at 11:30 PM from platform No. 4 and was being placed at the platform from the yard at the time of incident. He was boarding in a hurry to reserve a seat in the general (unreserved) coach, as he did not have a reservation but suddenly lost his balance and fell into the gap between the platform and the train. He was the only son of his parents and had three sisters. 

