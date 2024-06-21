MP Updates: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns in Uttarakhand; 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Khandwa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying pilgrims from the state of Madhya Pradesh overturned and crashed in Uttarakhand on Friday. The bus was travelling on Gangotri National Highway and overturned when it approached Jhala Bridge.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported but the accident injured five pilgrims, residents of Jhirnia village in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. All the injured have been taken to the nearest district hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The accident caused a heavy traffic jam on the highway. The bus was flipped back and removed from the road by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Tremors felt in Khandwa

A wave of earthquake hit the district of Khandwa on Friday morning at around 09:04 AM. The mild earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6 on a Richter scale. As soon as the tremors were felt by the local resident, they rushed out of their houses and flocked the streets.

Tremors were felt in the areas of Housing Board Colony on Nagchun Road, Kirti Nagar, Navkar Nagar, Gulmohar Colony, Anand Nagar, Mata Chowk, Imlipura, Hetampura, Sinhgad Talai, and Chaigaon Makhan.

According to reports, fortunately no casualty or damage has been recorded or reported till now.