 MP Tribal People Protest Against Chhattisgrah's Hasdeo Deforestation In Indore; Submit Memo To SDM
During the protest, the tribal people chanted slogans and submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), addressed to the President of India.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people from the tribal community on Thursday staged a protest at the Collectorate office in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, opposing the cutting down of trees in the Hasdeo forest located in Chhattisgarh. During the protest, the tribal people chanted slogans and submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), addressed to the President of India.

One of the protesters, Vishal Badole, said, "Trees of Hasdeo forest in Chhattisgarh are being cut and these were trees which provided the oxygen to people during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we protested against the deforestation in Hasdeo and submitted a memorandum to the President."

He stated that the protest aimed to address the issue of deforestation in Hasdeo, and they submitted a memorandum to convey their concerns to the President. Badole warned that if deforestation continues, the movement will persist.

On the other hand, SDM Om Narayan Singh said, "We have accepted a memorandum against the deforestation in Hasdeo Forest, and it will be sent to the President of India."

