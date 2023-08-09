MP: Train Movement On Ujjain-Indore Route Partially Affected | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The engine of Intercity Express on way from New Delhi to Indore via Ujjain broke down near Vikram Nagar railway station here Tuesday morning. Some trains were diverted by changing track, while some were stopped on the outer.

The Intercity Express left for Indore two hours after installation of a spare engine. New Delhi-Indore Intercity Express (12416) reached Ujjain station at 8:48 am on Tuesday, 28 minutes behind schedule from 8:20 am. It left for Indore at 9:01 in the morning.

However, its engine failed near Vikram Nagar station, some distance from ‘C’ cabin. At this point the train stopped on main line track. This was informed to railway officials who immediately reached the spot. After preliminary investigation, it was decided to send the Intercity Express to Indore by fitting a spare engine.

It took about two hours to bring the spare engine and connect it to the Intercity. Rail traffic was affected due to this. According to Ujjain Railway Station superintendent Mukesh Jain, the Bilaspur Express was dispatched by changing the track. The operation of two to three trains was also affected, he said.

PIC-2: Engine of Intercity Express train breaks down near Vikram Nagar railway station in Ujjain on Tuesday FP PHOTO

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)