MP: Three Persons Injured In Separate Accidents On Ganpati Ghat Road In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were injured and two of them were said to have received serious injuries in two separate road accidents on Ganpati Ghat road in Dhar on Sunday.

The first accident was reported on Ganpati Ghat road along the Rau- Khalghat Four lane when a tractor-trolley coming down the ghat fell into a 50 feet deep ditch as the brakes of the vehicle failed.

The driver and conductor saved their lives by jumping from the moving vehicle.

Both sustained minor injuries and were promptly taken to Dhamnod hospital for treatment.

A similar accident was reported when a trolley truck (carrying iron pipes) coming from Indore jumped the railing, fell on the other side and overturned while colliding with a car when the brakes of the vehicle failed.

The accident has caused traffic disruption for hours. Two persons seated in the car received serious injuries and were promptly taken to a nearby Dhamnod hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, pilgrims were heading towards Indore after visiting holy Maheshwar town when they met with the unfortunate accident.

The road was cleared by Dhamnod, Kakarda and traffic cops after they reached the spot. Under the supervision of police officials, efforts are underway to ease the flow of traffic. Work is also on to remove iron pipes scattered along the road.

