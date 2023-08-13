MP Weather Update: State Braces For Extended Heavy Rainfall; Cyclonic Circulation Over Gujarat Affecting Indore-Ujjain Region

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is getting ready for an extended period of heavy rainfall, with meteorologists predicting that the current weather pattern may persist until August 18.

A new weather system is forming over the Bay of Bengal on August 16, potentially leading to weaker weather conditions.

The eastern regions of the state, including Rewa, Shahdol, and Mandla, are likely to experience rainfall over the next six days.

Following this, a spell of intense rainfall may commence across the state.

According to weather experts, this weather phenomenon is due to an active cyclonic circulation over Gujarat, which is impacting weather conditions in the Indore-Ujjain region. Over the past two days, these areas have witnessed consistent rainfall. Bhopal, due to local systems, may also experience bouts of rainfall.

Moreover, the water level in the Narmada River at Badwani has remained above the danger mark by 8 meters for the second consecutive day.

The water level at Rajghat stands at 131.500 meters, with the potential to rise further by evening. The roads to the fields near Rajghat are submerged, and water is being released into the Narmada River from the Bargi and Omkareshwar dams.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, there is a decrease in the water level in the upper regions of the Narmada basin. The water level at the Indira Sagar Dam is around 260 meters, which is expected to be maintained until August 31.

This monsoon season has witnessed a slight decline in overall rainfall, recording around 1% less than the usual average.

The state has received an average of 22.97 inches of rainfall, while the expected average from June 1 to August 12 was 23.15 inches. Eastern regions have seen 2% more rainfall than the average, while western regions have seen a 3% decrease.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is not anticipated in any region.

However, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram divisions may experience light showers. Meanwhile, Jabalpur and Gwalior are likely to have a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Weather Forecast:

Bhopal: Possibility of light showers in Kolar area, otherwise a partly cloudy day.

Indore: Chances of scattered light showers, with occasional cloud cover.

Gwalior: Clear skies expected, with intermittent cloud cover in some areas.

Jabalpur: Possibility of light showers, along with variable weather throughout the district.

Ujjain: Light showers expected within the city, while the districts of Badnagar, Nagda, Tarana, and Mahidpur may experience changing weather conditions.

