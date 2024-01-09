MP: Tenants Vandalise House Of Lady Teacher

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The house of a lady teacher living in Krishna Park Colony of Neelganga police station area was vandalised by the tenant and her acquaintances on Monday morning following a dispute over vacating the house.

According to Uma, daughter of Rajaram Vaishy, a teacher in Krishna Park Colony Government School, 15 days back Lucky aka Deepak brought a girl named Tamanna Sisodia with him to her home and said that she was an engineering student. Saying the girl was from Dewas and she was his relative, he said that she needed a room for rent. Taking the Aadhaar card, Uma Vaishy gave him a room on rent. However, this information was not given to the police station.

After shifting to the room, young men started coming to meet Tamanna every day. They used to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes. Uma Vaishy took objection to this and asked them to vacate the house. She said that when Lucky and Mayank were leaving Tamanna’s room between 5.30 am and 6 and in the morning, she interrupted which led them to get angry. Later, both of them entered the house and started vandalising the house. They broke the TV, refrigerator, washing machine, and cupboard kept in the house and after threatening her, ran away with Tamanna. Uma Vaishy and her aunt Kamla were present in the house at the time of the said incident.

They immediately informed the police. TI Vivek Kanodia said that Uma Vaishy had tenants in her house, information about which was not given to the police station. She informed about the robbery at the police station in the morning while she had a dispute with the tenant regarding vacating the house, after which the tenant vandalised the house. A case has been registered and the accused are being searched, the TI said.