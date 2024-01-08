 Indore: AIU Intercepts Inbound Flyer With Gold Paste
Indore: AIU Intercepts Inbound Flyer With Gold Paste

The said passenger is a resident of Bhopal and was travelling from Dubai to Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Indore: AIU Intercepts Inbound Flyer With Gold Paste | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person who flew from Dubai to Indore was caught carrying gold paste in the form of capsules by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) Branch of Indore Customs Commissionerate at the city airport. Acting on a tip-off, the AIU intercepted one male passenger who arrived from Sharjah to Indore, in Air India Express IX 256 flight dated 6.1.2024.

‘The said passenger is a resident of Bhopal and was travelling from Dubai to Indore. On being questioned, he could offer no plausible reason for his travel. When frisked, he was found carrying gold paste as two capsules were concealed in his rectum,’ official sources said.

The total recovery of foreign-origin gold is 625 gm having a market value of approximately Rs 34 lakh, the sources added. As smuggling of gold in any form is restricted under the Customs Act, 1962, the gold paste was seized by the department.

For the past few months, Indore Customs are regularly intercepting and seizing foreign-origin gold from suspected passengers and exposing the modus operandi of gold smuggling syndicate at the city airport.

In the last three months, Indore Customs have made successful interception of eight suspects at the city airport and seized approximately 3 kg gold having a market value of Rs 1.70 crore. Besides, Indore customs also seized iPhones and foreign-made cigarettes which were smuggled to the city.

