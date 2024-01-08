Indore: Cancer Care Centre To Be Developed In City, Says Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced to enhance capacity of the critical care block, which is being built at MGM Medical College campus, by 50 beds.

He said that a 50-bed critical care block, which is being built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, will be expanded to 100 beds. For this, he will approve additional financial assistance of Rs 50 crore and asked the deputy Chief Minister and medical education minister Rajendra Shukla to send the proposal at the earliest.

Addressing the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at MGM Medical College on Sunday, on the demand of minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mandaviya also assured that an action policy will soon be made to make arrangements for cancer care at the central level in Indore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, over the demand of Vijayvargiya to develop a 3000-bed hospital in Indore, the Union Health Minister asked the ACS health Mohd Suleiman to discuss about the scheme under which it can be done. Mandaviya also added that a new health policy of the country has been made and the budget allocated for the health sector has also increased in the last decade.

‘We should not compare India with other countries. India has its own unique health model. Health sector is not a business but a service. During the Covid period, when doctors of many countries refused to come to hospital, many doctors and nurses of our country sacrificed their lives while discharging responsibilities. He appealed to all alumni students of the medical college to contribute not only in the development of their institute but also in the development of the country.

The programme was organised under the chairmanship of deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla while ministers including KailashVijayvargiya and Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, ACS Mohammad Suleiman and others were present. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla announced to develop MY Hospital as a model hospital.

The special postage stamp of the Medical College was unveiled along with the magazine of it. An alumni portal was also launched.

Golu Shukla surprised all by winning election: Vijayvargiya

Addressing the programme, Vijayvargiya said that the media, Satta Bazaar and surveys had declared that Golu Shukla will lose the election but he surprised all by winning the election with a big margin.