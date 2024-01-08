Indore: Mandaviya Inaugurates First Drug Testing Lab Of Central India | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSCO) Sub Regional Office and Central Drug Testing Laboratory at GPO Square on Sunday. This is the eighth central drug testing laboratory of the country and the first in the state which has been developed with the cost of Rs 18.5 crore.

Meanwhile, he also inaugurated five facilities in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal virtually from Indore including Drone Centre and Dexa Scan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Mandaviya said, ‘It will be easier to ensure the standard of medicines being manufactured through this laboratory and now pharmaceutical companies of Madhya Pradesh will not have to go to Delhi for approval from Government of India, rather they will be able to submit their applications from Indore itself.’

He said that Indore is developing as a pharmaceutical hub and a Medical Device Park is also being developed here.

‘During the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, we are not only seeing the use of drones in fields, but now drones are also being used in the health sector. This is a big change for the health and agriculture sector. Through drones, we will not only be able to deliver medicines to remote areas, but in case of emergency, blood delivery, blood sample collection and organ transportation can also be done. All these show that the health services of Madhya Pradesh are improving,’ the minister said.

Medical education minister Rajendra Shukla, MP Shankar Lalwani, Drug Controller General of India Rajiv Singh Raghuvanshi, CEO of AIIMS, Bhopal Ajay Singh and other officials were present during the inauguration ceremony.

Five facilities inaugurated at AIIMS, Bhopal

1 DexaScan worth Rs 2.7 crore for measuring bone density

2 Cobas 5800 system worth Rs 1.67 crore which will check viral load

3 Trauma and Emergency Operation Theatre Complex worthRs 2 crore

4 Drone Station through which medicines can be delivered to tribal areas

5 Private Ward Complex built at a cost of Rs 2 crore which has 16 rooms

6 A Gym Complex, developed at Rs 4 crore