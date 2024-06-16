MP: Speeding Trolley Hits Seven Vehicles, Kills One In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and another was severely injured after a speeding trolley, loaded with sand, lost control and hit seven vehicles while descending from the Agni River bridge. The accident occurred in Ashapuri on the Khandwa-Harsud road, causing chaos and panic in the bus stand area.

The out-of-control vehicle first collided with a bike, severely injuring the rider, before crashing into six other vehicles and eventually overturning. The impact resulted in the death of an unidentified person and left a 45-year-old woman named Akila B from Pratappura seriously injured. Several others sustained injuries in the series of collisions and were rushed to hospitals in Harsud and Khandwa for treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the trolley, en route from Harda to Khandwa, scattered eggs on the road after hitting a parked bus, adding to the chaotic scene. The driver of the trolley fled the scene immediately after the accident, prompting outrage among the villagers.

Raju Patil, the Ashapuri Chowki in-charge, stated that the quick action of bystanders prevented a larger tragedy, as the trolley narrowly avoided entering nearby houses and buildings.

Villagers expressed their frustration, highlighting that the frequent movement of sand dumpers and trolleys on this route often leads to accidents. They also pointed out the encroachment by hotels and shopkeepers at the Ashapuri bus stand, which contributes to the congestion and hazards on the road.

The incident has ignited anger and demands for stricter regulation and enforcement to prevent such accidents in the future, as well as action against influential individuals who own these vehicles and evade accountability.