MP Engineering Students Design 'Raksha Kawach' To Protect Girls Travelling Alone; Pocket Button Sends Shockwaves If Wrongly Touched

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): To combat the rising crime against women and keep them safe in times of emergency, two engineering students have designed a 'killer' jacket in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. This jacket is connected to a circuit and is operated by a mobile application. A button-press and it will turn into a 'raksha kawach' (shield) around the women, giving shock to anyone who tries to touch its outer covering.

Two engineering students-- Riya Shiv & Aditi Sharma of Jigyasa Startup registered in Jabalpur Incubation Center have designed this special jacket. The girl entrepreneurs said that they would encounter several such instances of eve-teasing during their daily 40km-commute to college, which inspired them to design such a jacket.

Security Jacket @Rs 2699, Cost will go down if produced on large-scale

Explaining how this jacket works, the girls said that all a woman has to is to wear it. If anyone touches her inappropriately with bad intentions, she just have to press a button inside the pocket and this will send shockwaves of 3 to 5 ampere. Similarly, the jacket is connected to a mobile application. As soon as the girl senses danger and presses the button, apart from the shockwave, an SOS message would be sent to the five emergency contacts, alerting them. This application can store numbers of five members including police control.

Currently the jacket costs around Rs 2699. The girls said that if the jacket is produced on a large scale, its cost is expected to come down, making it affordable by most sections of the society.

Encouraging the idea, Shweta Namdev, Manager of Incubation Center Startup said that this security jacket will prove to be highly beneficial for the females travelling alone at late night especially.