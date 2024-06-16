MP Political Punch: Corruption, Ambition & Controversies Gain Steam In State Politics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Money collection

The people in the corridors of power jaw about a huge amount of sweetener collected by a minister, against whom there have so far been no charges of corruption. But this time, there are whispers about his misdeeds in the department he heads. He gathered a huge amount of brass in the name of election at a particular place. The officers of the department were asked to gather carrots, and the minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) was at the helm of affairs. There was a message from the minister that the officers helping him would not be transferred. But now, the officers, from whom sweetener was taken, are reeling out their twitches to the people in power. There are reports that the stories about the minister’s money collection drive have also reached higher-ups in the government and the party organisation. Although nobody has sought an explanation from him, yet his wrong deeds may entail troubles for him.

Fair-weather friends

A general of many battles of the ruling party in the state has returned to the centre of politics after six months. When he was removed from an important position, many people began to give him a wide berth. Not only that a few leaders of the party he had groomed also kept away from this leader. There were many stories about his political future. Now, the situation has come to such a pass that those who were avoiding him are now waiting for hours to meet him. After he has been given an important position in the Union Government, a large number of politicians queue up to meet him. A few politicians from the state are also trying to meet this gentleman politician who is – though not saying anything to these fawners – yet he must be feeling for them!

Dough deal

There are stories about the shakedown by a Congress leader. The agents of this politician are moving from one construction site to another and shaking down the engineers handling the government-run projects. The agents are terrorising the engineers. They are telling the engineers that if they do not give the share of their cabbage to the Congress leader, he will make their wrong deeds public. The leader is more interested in making dough through underhand deals than cornering the government on the issue of corruption. The politician was involved in obtaining brass from government officers by threat. Whenever this Congress leader snuffles a corruption case, he wheedles the officials concerned into a deal with him. If the deal is not done, he warns them of raising the issue of rip-off at an appropriate time. This leader’s way of working has put a question mark on the credibility of the Congress.

Dream project

Children trying to render the dreams of their parents into reality generally get a pat on their back. But if a woman limns the plans of her parents-in-law on the wake-life canvas, she, too deserves a word of praise. A woman minister in the Mohan Yadav-led government has tried to provide the plans of her venerable father-in-law – who was once the chief minister of the state – with a real-life tinge. He dreamt of developing the state capital into a model city. So, he launched Capital Project Authority (CPA) which was, however, swept under the carpet after he was out of power. He passed away a few years ago.

Now that his daughter-in-law has become a minister, she conveyed a missive to the higher-ups to turn the former chief minister’s idea into reality. She also held a few meetings with the officials for it, but her plans went up in smoke, as an officer of the Urban Administration Department was against the revival of CPA. He said it was hardly a necessity because there were local civic bodies, through which roads had been constructed and other development projects carried out. But as the minister is known for her tenacity, she may not easily abandon her plans, notwithstanding the officer’s objections – though she may take time to render it into reality. Let’s wait and watch.

Real love for rivers

A minister adores rivers. Such is his admiration for rivers that a few years ago, he tried to perform Narmada Parikrama (circumambulation of the Narmada) on foot. He, however, had to put his journey to flight because of some health problems. Yet that has never let up his affection for rivers or other water bodies. The Lok Sabha election ended a few days ago. Tuckered out of protracted stumping for the election, when his colleagues are aching for a rest in a retired corner of their homes, the minister, weathering extreme heat, has begun to reach the spots where the rivers, which roll through the state, have originated in. When he was an MP, he entered a step-well to clean it. Many politicians who pay lip sympathy to the idea of protecting rivers should learn a lesson from this minister.

Smart party-hoppers

A common man cannot discern how out of the ordinary the politicians are. At times they behave so strangely with rivals as well as with their own political outfits that nobody can understand what they actually want. Two legislators of the grand old party are behaving so oddly that the outfit is unable to act against them. Both of them have switched over to the ruling party without resigning from their parent organisation. Two senior leaders of the grand old party are planning to act against these party hoppers. But before doing so, one of them has to send a complaint to the senior leader, and another has to file a complaint before the House.

As these two leaders are not able to take action, the party-hoppers are enjoying the privileges they get as legislators. Both the leaders say they want to see on what ground the party can take action against them. They say that there is nothing wrong in taking part in the functions of the ruling party. It is part and parcel of a democratic system. Nonetheless, the coming days will be very difficult for these two legislators who have switched over to the ruling party. If they fail to withstand the difficulties, both may be expelled from their parent party. If that happens, they have to face the election afresh. Otto von Bismarck rightly said, “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable – the art of the next best.” Nitendra Sharma,Rajan Raikwar, Rajesh Thakur