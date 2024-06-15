Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Industrial Area, Sidhi Samridhi Height, Jain Temple & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 16 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Industrial Area and Nearby areas

Time: 07:00 Am 12:00 Noon

Area: Singapore city colony, STP Plant, dk4, dk3, dk5, dk2, virasha heights, JK Town, siddhi samridhi height, jain temple and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.