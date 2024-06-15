MP Weather Update: Monsoon Arrival Delayed; Most Parts To Experience Pre-Monsoon Showers This Weekend

Representative Image | Unspalsh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state of Madhya Pradesh is started to feel the wave of the pre-monsoon period. The monsoon is said to arrive late in the state this season. On Saturday, an orange alert was issued for thunderstorms and rains in the districts of Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Sidhi, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.

Similarly, a yellow alert was issued for the same in the districts of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur.

On the flip side, in Rewa, Mauganj, and Singrauli hot winds blew all day long and there was no drop in temperature.

What does the Meteorological Department says?

According to IMD Bhopal reports, the monsoon has been stable from June 10 to 14 in the state of Maharashtra and other southern states has caused it to weaken. Therefore, there will be a delay in its arrival in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, pre-monsoon activity in the state continues.

Currently, two cyclonic circulation systems are active. The southern region is experiencing rain and strong winds, with higher wind speeds. Similar conditions are forming in the northwestern region. Therefore, before the arrival of the monsoon, conditions of thunderstorms, lightning, and rain will persist.

Weather predictions for the next two days:

June 16: Heat will persist in Rewa, Mauganj, Singrauli and Sidhi districts, whereas, there is an orange alert for rains and thunderstorms in Bhopal, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Panna districts.

Similarly, a yellow alert for lightning and windy storms has been issued in the districts of Shajapur, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Dewas, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni and Dindori.

June 17: Orange alert for rains and thunderstorms in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat districts. Yellow alert for lightning and windy storms has been issued in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dewas, Shajapur, Harda, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Betul, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Chattarpur, Panna, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur and Dindori districts.