MP: Mango Showers Draw Apt Canvass For King, Queen Of Fruits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stately Noor Jehan was there drawing attention of everyone, but nobody could ignore majestic Sunder Jehan. Then there was Amrapali. Yes, none could afford to be oblivious of her. In terms of beauty and fragrance she was as elegant as her counterparts.

Remember. We're not talking about any beauty pageant where stunning pretty queens from across the world were taking part. It was a display of mangoes held at NABARD in Bittan Market in Bhopal on Friday when the city witnessed mango showers that added an additional tinge to the show that will continue till Sunday.

So don't let your taste bud linger and wallow in juice of majestic mango.

The festival boasted these key varieties of mangoes

Noorjahan: It is unique and cannot be found anywhere else in the country. This particular variety is cultivated exclusively in Kathiwada in Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh. The production of this mango comes from only 10 trees. It is challenging to preserve this mango because it is large and heavy. Due to its weight, it easily falls from the tree with just a slight gust of wind.

Sundarja: The GI-tagged delight

Sundarja mango is a GI-tagged variety. It is fibre-free and possesses several unique qualities, making it safe for diabetic patients as well.

Mallika: A rare treat from Shahdol, Mallika mango is grafted by combining Neelam and Dasheri mangoes, resulting in a blend of flavours from both. This sweet and sour mango is commonly available in Shahdol region.

Amrapali: A unique flavour combination, Amrapali mango is created by grafting Neelam and Mallika varieties. It is famous in Uttar Pradesh and areas bordering Shahdol. When consumed, it offers a combined taste of Neelam and Mallika mangoes.

Mango Fest

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Madhya Pradesh is organising the seventh Mango Festival for tribal mango producers at its regional office in Bittan Market from June 14 to 18. During this event, the best mango varieties from across the state will be available for the residents of the city. The festival's highlight is its variety of mangoes that are ripened without the use of any chemicals.