Blood Donor Day 2024: Govt Employees Participate In Blood Donation Camps Held In Mandsaur, Ratlam & Other Parts Of MP

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating World Blood Donor Day, several organisations in state like MP Jal Nigam, organised blood donation camps. Employees, including women, participated enthusiastically, with dozens contributing to this noble cause on Friday.

Under the implementation of the Gandhi Sagar 1 Multi-Village Water Scheme, part of the Jal Jeevan Mission by Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, activities are currently underway in Mandsaur and Ratlam districts. This initiative aims to integrate 820 villages, providing clean drinking water through pipeline connections. The scheme has made substantial progress over the past year.

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, C B Magarde, the Chief Manager of Mandsaur Jal Nigam, encouraged employees and officials working under the scheme to voluntarily donate blood. Ali Asgar, Manager of Jal Nigam, Deputy Manager Suyog Badal, and Dilip Bhuriya, also participated in the event.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Drones Yet To Start Fetching Income To Namo Didis

As a result, 25 individuals participated in the initiative, including several women who were inspired to contribute to the cause of blood donation. They enthusiastically took part in a blood donation camp, with around 25 individuals generously donating blood.

Blood donation camp in Badnawar

A blood donation camp was organised at the Badnawar's district hospital. This camp commenced at 9 AM in memory of late Durgadat Mundada on Friday.