Madhya Pradesh: Drones Yet To Start Fetching Income To Namo Didis

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): 'NaMo Drone Didis' are yet to start flying their drones commercially. The Didis say the batteries of the drones last only for a few minutes and they don't have the means to transport the machines to the fields.

On March 11, 89 NaMo Didis' from Madhya Pradesh and 13 from Maharashtra had demonstrated their skills at a function on the campus of the Indian Institute of Pulses Research near the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually interacted with the Didis. The State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) was the nodal agency for implementing the project in the state.

Three months down the line, however, the drones are yet to start generating income for NaMo Didis. Drone Didi from Jabalpur, Sapna Kachhi (36) told Free Press that she did receive 20-22 orders in April but could not fulfil them as she had no means to carry it to the faraway fields. 'For trials, I carried it on my shoulders to fields close to my house,' she said. She also cited the battery issue. Sapna has complained to the company, which has provided the drone to her, but is yet to receive a response.

Rajni Janghela (42) from Mandla had to pay Rs 700 and Rs 1,200 to transport the drone to fields on two different occasions. 'After paying transport charges, it is not economical for me to operate the drone,' she said.

Kusum Kuhwaha (34), a Drone Didi from Narmadapuram said that the battery lasts for just 6-7 minutes when loaded and it takes over two hours to recharge it. 'How am I supposed to charge the battery in the middle of the field?' she asked. 'Ek acre mein chidkaav mein battery phunk jatee hai,' said Saroj Daheria (27) from Seoni.

There are practical problems

We are aware of the practical problems. We cannot force any company to provide vehicles or generators to the Drone Didis. If there is any problem with the drones, the Didis can approach the companies which have insured them. We will be forming a state-level inter-departmental committee to discuss the issues and resolve them. --- Manish Singh Pawar, State Programme Manager, SRLM