MP: Man Impersonating As Police Officer Rapes Woman, Case Registered Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman after befriending her by impersonating as Chhindwara range DIG, using a fake Facebook account, police said on Thursday.

The Chhindwara Police registered a case and started probing the matter.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Tikamgarh district.

"A victim lodged a complaint on June 10, in which she stated that a man from Tikamgarh called her to Tikamgarh by creating a fake Facebook account in the name of DIG, Chhindwara range Sachin Atulkar and cheated her. The accused also raped the woman," the Chhindwara Police said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter, which includes Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Women Cell Priyanka Pandey as well as officers of the cyber cell.

The SIT team has gathered information about the accused through a social media monitoring cell, the release added.

Based on the victim's complaint, Chhindwara police registered a Zero FIR at Mahila police station, Chhindwara under sections 376 (2)(n) (rape during a live-in relationship), 343, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police also forwarded the case to the concerned police station in Tikamgarh. Further investigation is underway.

