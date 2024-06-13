 MP: CRPF Jawan Kabir Das Uikey Laid To Rest With Full Honor In Chhindwara
The brave soldier was buried in a field behind his home, receiving a guard of honor as a mark of respect for his ultimate sacrifice.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
article-image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a solemn ceremony, CRPF jawan Kabir Das Uikey, who lost his life during the intense operation in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest with full honors in Chhindwara on Thursday. The brave soldier was buried in a field behind his home, receiving a guard of honor as a mark of respect for his ultimate sacrifice.

article-image

The operation, which lasted over 15 hours, took place in the border village of Saida Sukhal in Kathua district. It began on Tuesday night after two terrorists were spotted in the area. Security forces, including the CRPF, swiftly responded, leading to a fierce encounter.

During the operation, one terrorist was killed early on, and his partner was shot dead after prolonged gunfire. Tragically, Kabir Das Uikey was also killed in the line of duty, demonstrating remarkable courage and dedication.

article-image

The news of Uikey's death brought a wave of grief to his hometown. Family, friends, and fellow officers gathered to pay their last respects. The guard of honor was a poignant moment, underscoring the bravery and commitment of the fallen soldier.

