Bhopal: Two Die, 70 In Hospital Due To Suspected Cholera Outbreak In Bhind

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least two elderly people died and over 70 persons fell ill due to a suspected outbreak of cholera in Bhind district, a health official said on Wednesday.

The water-borne infection was reported mainly in three municipal wards of Phoop town of Bhind district on Monday morning with the number of patients complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea going up to 70.

In-charge chief medical and health officer (CMHO) DK Sharma told mediapersons: "Two elderly men have died due to vomiting and loose motions," he said and clarified that the death of a girl two days ago was not related to water contamination.

"She died due to fever," he added. In view of the steady rise in the number of patients, the health department has set up a camp in the area,' he added.

"Contamination of water could be the probable cause. Water samples have been sent for analysis," he said, adding that an investigation report was awaited.

Of the 70 persons who complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, some seriously ill patients were referred to Gwalior, while others were admitted to the district hospital, Sharma said.

On the other hand, Bhind collector Sanjiv Shrivastava said, 'Four people have died in the past one week, but not due to diarrhoea, whereas 14 afflicted with diarrhoea have been admitted to the hospital.'

The collector further added that in the past one week, those who are dead, had died due to various reasons. One girl fell ill some 15 days ago, she died. Two old men also died but due to another cause and recently one TB affected person died because his oxygen capacity reduced to 30%. He was referred to Gwalior, but died.

He added that the in-charge of water works has been suspended for not informing the situation to the higher officials and the patwari of the area was also suspended as he was not found at the field.