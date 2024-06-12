Bhopal Hospital Gets ‘BOMB’ Threat; Additional DCP Issues Clarification

MP: Mental Hospital Receives A ‘BOMB’ Threat; Additional DCP Says, ‘It’s FAKE,’ As No Such Activity Reported While Investigation | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bomb threat received by a mental hospital in Bhopal was a hoax, clarified Additional DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Dandotiya on Wednesday.

While talking to the media Dandotiya informed, "An email was sent to many hospitals stating a bomb has been planted at the hospital. There are many CCs in the mail as it has been sent to many hospitals all over India and also one of the hospitals in Bhopal. ”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Additional DCP Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya says, "A hospital received a mail that read that there is a bomb at your hospital. On this, they said that the bomb attack would be done by the terror attack group. There are many CCs in the mail. There is… pic.twitter.com/uKp7XUex3y — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 12, 2024

“After this the hospital management got frightened and informed the police suspecting that the bomb attack would be executed by a terror group. As soon as the information was received by police, an investigation was conducted in different hospitals for 3 hours continuously along with a team of bomb diffusers. However, no such activity has been reported till now,” he added.

Hence, Additional DCP Dandotiya concluded that the email that came to light was FAKE! At present, the crime branch has taken the matter into cognizance and started an investigation about the source of the email. He said, further action would be taken on the basis of the results of the investigation.